Bowling Green - Waylon James Richey passed away Sunday October 18, 2020 at his residence in Bowling Green, Kentucky. Waylon is survived by his parents Mark Ross Richey and Devon Nicole Rhodes, his sister Zoe Grace Taylor, maternal grandparents Anthony Wayne Rhodes and Kimberly Jo Smith, paternal grandparents James Don and Joy Lynn Richey. A Celebration of Life will be Friday October 23 at 11:00 am at the First Baptist Church. Visitation will be Thursday October 22 from 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm and Friday from 10:00 am - 11:00 am at the Church.