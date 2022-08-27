Wayne B. Cardwell age 73 of Rockfield, passed away at his residence with his loving wife at his side on Friday, August 26 at 5:38 am. Wayne was born to the late Joe D. and Pauline Purdue Cardwell. He is also preceded in death by sisters and a brother, Dixie Porter, Paula Lynn Orange and Joey Cardwell.
He retired as an HVAC Service Tech from Bowling Green Refrigeration. He was a Baptist.
Wayne is survived by his wife of 51 years, Linda Higgs Cardwell, his sons, Brian Cardwell (Carolyn) and Brad Cardwell (Jenny) all of Rockfield, KY 6 grandchildren, Micheal, Leah, Bailee, Hunter, Bristol and Tucker. Brothers and sisters, Ronnie Cardwell (Tammie), Chuck Cardwell (Tammy), Jeff Cardwell (Laura), Timmy Cardwell, (Janice), Sharon Shoemake, Shelia Morgan (Randy), and Polly Dixon, Several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
Visitation will be from 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm Tuesday and after 9:00 am Wednesday till funeral time at 11:00 am, all at the J.C. Kirby & Son Broadway Chapel with visitation from 11:00 am until service time.
Burial will follow in the Little Muddy Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Butler County, Kentucky.
