Bowling Green - Wayne Cook, 80 of Smiths Grove passed peacefully on Thursday, September 2, 2021 at Commonwealth Regional Specialty Hospital.
He was a son of the late Harry and Viola Childers Cook and preceded in death by a son, Kevin Cook. Wayne was a retired employee of General Motors.
His survivors include his wife, Judith Cook; one daughter, Robyn Tyree (Craig) (Kurt and Will); four sons, David K. Cook, Larry Cook (Crystal), Gregory Cook (Yolanda) and Darcy Cook; a daughter-in-law, Pam Cook; eight grandchildren, one brother, Jim D. Cook (Phyllis).
There will be no services held at this time. The family request donations be made in his memory to the Warren County Humane Society, 1925 River St., Bowling Green, KY 42101. Arrangements entrusted to Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel.