Bowling Green – Wayne Depp Riley, 88, of Bowling Green passed away peacefully Sunday, December 6, 2020 at Centennial Hospital with his loving wife of 64 years by his side. The Barren County native was the son of the late Stanley and Louise Riley. In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by four brothers, Russell Riley, Stanley Riley Jr., Cordell Riley and J. D. Riley; one sister, Mary Keown; two sisters-in-law, Doris Hardcastle and Lottice Hunt; two brothers-in-law, Mitchell Hardcastle and Kenneth Hardcastle and mother and father-in-law Forrest and Hallie Hardcastle. Wayne is survived by his wife, Edith Riley; two brothers, Leo Riley Sr., (Shirley) of Glasgow, KY, Perry Riley (Darlene) of Bowling Green, KY; along with several nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews. He was born in Barren County and was a member of Lehman Avenue Church of Christ. Wayne retired from The Department of Fish and Wildlife, where he served for 36 years. He also served in the U.S. Army. Private family funeral service will be held at Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home with burial to follow at Fairview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, family would appreciate donations to the College Heights Foundation Scholarship in memory of Stanley and Charlotte Louise Riley, 1906 College Heights Boulevard, #41016, Bowling Green, KY 42101.
