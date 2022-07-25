Bowling Green – Wayne E. Fulkerson, Jr. 75 of Bowling Green passed peacefully at the Medical Center on Friday, July 22, 2022. The Jefferson County native was a son of the late Wayne Fulkerson, Sr. and Dorothy Yekel Fulkerson. He was a dental technician for over 50 years for Dr. Ransdell Dental Office. He was a member of Eastwood Baptist Church and attended Calvary Baptist Church. Wayne was very kind hearted, loved helping people and loved old cars.
His survivors include his sister Linda Cron (Butch), a nephew John Robert Bernier and several cousins and a host of friends. Funeral service will be held at Eastwood Baptist Church at 2 p.m. Friday with visitation from 12 – 2 p.m. at the church. Burial will be at Fairview Cemetery. Arrangements were entrusted to Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel. The family request in lieu of flowers donations be made to American Diabetes Association or American Heart Association.
