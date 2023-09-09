BOWLING GREEN – Wayne Ernest Hinchcliff, age 77, of Bowling Green passed away on Thursday, September 7, 2023 at The Medical Center. He was born January 1, 1946 to the late Ernest Wayne and Marcella Warren Hinchcliff in Independence, Missouri.
He retired from General Motors working in House Maintenance.
Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his loving wife of many years, Willette “Billie” Hinchcliff; two sisters, Lois Hinchcliff and Stella Lyle; and a brother, Leroy Hinchcliff.
He is survived by two daughters: Amanda (Thomas) Stokes of Floral City, Florida, and Connie (Donald) Green of Franklin, Kentucky; a sister, Sharon Cato and brother, Rickey Hinchcliff both of Missouri; 4 Grandchildren: Chris, Tristen (Alli), Kay, and Hiatt; and one nephew, David.
Cremation was chosen, and a Celebration of Life will be held in Missouri at a later date.
