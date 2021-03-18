Bowling Green - Wayne Green, 54 of Bowling Green died Thursday, March 18, 2021 at the Medical Center.
The Warren County native a son of the late Wilma Reynolds and adopted parents James Roy and Jessie Norris Green. He was a brick layer, a member of Church on Main, Friend of Bill W's. He served on the Board of Directors at New Beginning's Recovery House. Wayne was very proud of his sobriety and was always there for others who needed help.
His survivors include his biological father, Dennis Woods. Two sons, Steven Green (Brittany Branham) and Eric Green; five grandchildren, Jordan Green, Annabell Green, Malydia Green, Preston Green and Kaidance Green; one brother, Woodie Woods; one sister, Novice "Sissy" Bloodworth, his companion, Mindy Shockley; several aunts and uncles, special friends Patricia and David Brokofsky, also a host of friends.
Funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Monday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with cremation to follow. Visitation 1-3 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
The family request in lieu of flowers donations be make to New Beginnings Recovery Home, P.O. Box 836, Bowling Green, KY 42102-0836