Bowling Green - Wayne Junior Stice was born November 23, 1939 to Andrew and Vada Stice. He was 80 years old. He died peacefully at Bowling Green Medical Center, July 24, 2020. He was a quiet, laid back person with many friends, and was a loving, helpful friend to his family.
He retired from Holley and left many friends there. Besides his parents he was predeceased by his sister, Diana Henson, and her husband, Sam. Left to survive him were two nephews, Timmy Henson from Sonora and Chris Henson from Texas, an Aunt Martine Mayhugh, half-sister, Joyce McGuire, and several cousins.
Visitation is scheduled on Monday, July 27, 2020 from 4:00 - 7:00 PM at Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home, and again on Tuesday from 10:00 AM until service time. The funeral will be at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home with burial to follow at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens.
A special thanks to his next door neighbor, Mark Aicken, for all his help.