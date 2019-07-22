Bowling Green - Wayne Talley, 63, of Bowling Green passed away Sunday, July 21, 2019. He was the son of the late Charles and Bertha Talley. Wayne was born on April 17, 1956 in Bowling Green. He worked for Cutler-Hammer and Whayne Supply Co. Wayne was a member of the Bowling Green Moose Lodge #356. He was preceded in death by a sister, Sheila Talley. Wayne is survived by his daughter, Shannon Jolly (David), son, Charles Talley (Staci), sister, Pat Oller (David), brother, Dale Talley (Lori), nine grandchildren, Cannen Talley, Connor, Andrew, and Emmett Jolly, Presley Nash, Will Houchin, Lizzie Billhartz, Tori Green, Whitney Strunk and several nieces and nephews. Visitation at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel will be Wednesday, July 24, 2019 from 4:00 - 8:00 pm and Thursday from 9:00 - 11:00 am. Funeral services will be 11:00 am Thursday at the funeral home with burial in Bowling Green Gardens.
