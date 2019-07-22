Weather Alert

...HEAVY RAIN AND FLASH FLOODING POSSIBLE THROUGH THIS EVENING... ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT /9 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING... THE FLASH FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR * PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL KENTUCKY, NORTH CENTRAL KENTUCKY, AND SOUTH CENTRAL KENTUCKY, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN EAST CENTRAL KENTUCKY, ANDERSON, BOYLE, CLARK, FAYETTE, GARRARD, JESSAMINE, MADISON, MERCER, AND WOODFORD. IN NORTH CENTRAL KENTUCKY, WASHINGTON. IN SOUTH CENTRAL KENTUCKY, ADAIR, ALLEN, BARREN, CASEY, CLINTON, CUMBERLAND, GREEN, LINCOLN, LOGAN, MARION, METCALFE, MONROE, RUSSELL, SIMPSON, TAYLOR, AND WARREN. * UNTIL 10 PM EDT /9 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING * PERIODS OF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS, SOME WITH HEAVY RAIN, WILL CONTINUE LATE THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING ALONG AND AHEAD OF A COLD FRONT. HIGH RAIN RATES AND STORMS MOVING OVER THE SAME LOCATIONS COULD LEAD TO ISOLATED FLASH FLOODING. * IF YOU ENCOUNTER FLOODED ROADS WHILE DRIVING, REMEMBER TO TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED. &&