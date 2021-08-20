Bowling Green, Kentucky - Welmon "June" Britt Jr., 94 of Bowling Green, Kentucky. Entered into rest on Wednesday, June 18, 2021. Visitation-11:00 AM -1:00 PM-Tuesday August 24, 2021, at Burnam & Son Mortuary, Inc. 201 Center Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky. Services-1:30 PM -Tuesday, August 24, 2021, at Burnam & Son Mortuary, Inc. Military Honors and Interment-Brock Beery Veterans Cemetery.