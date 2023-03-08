MORGANTOWN – Wendell C. Embry, age 87, of Morgantown Ky., passed away on the 5th day of March 2023 at his residence. He was born in Butler County Ky., on the 19th day of October 1935 to the late Otis and Zora Pearl Taylor Embry and husband of the late Alma Faye Evans Embry.
Wendell was a United States Army veteran, a farmer, and a retired foreman crane operator for HC Hanson Construction Company. He was a member of the International Union of Operating Engineers #181. Wendell enjoyed farming, raising cattle and driving around the county enjoying the country side. Other than his parents and wife he is preceded in death by one son Sherman Embry; four brothers Foy, Elmer, Eslie and Thurman Embry and companion Opal Shields.
Wendell C. Embry is survived by one daughter Sherry Johnson (Stan); two sons Dale Shields (Stephanie) and Charles Shields; four granddaughters Brandy Cook (Stuart), Shawna Flener (Erik Heins), Samantha Epley (Jonathan) and Jessica Burns (Ricky); four grandsons Tim Johnson (Iris), Scottie Johnson (Karina), Chad Johnson (Michelle) and Matthew Johnson (Stephanie); 13 great grandchildren Emma, Ian, Addi, Liam, Jackson, TJ, Zak (Nessa), Ivy, Lyndsey, Jordan, Sophie, Damian and Kamilla; one great great grandson Samuel; one sister Dorothy Porter; one brother Dallas Embry (Wilma) and sister in law Estelle Embry.
Funeral services will be held at the Jones Funeral Chapel Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 11:00am with Bro. Danny Mooneyhan and Bro. Mike Daugherty officiating. Burial will be in the Mt Liberty Cemetery where military rights will be presented by the Ohio County AM Vets. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 8, 2023 from 4:00pm – 8:00pm and Thursday 8:00am until funeral time at 11:00am at the Jones Funeral Chapel. Please share any photos, memories, condolences or light a candle in memory of Wendell at www.jonesfuneralchapel.com. Jones Funeral Chapel is honored to be serving the family of Wendell C. Embry.
