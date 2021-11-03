Russellville - Wendell Oneal Minton, age 72, of Russellville, KY, passed away October 31, 2021 in Russellville.
He was born in Grayson County, the son of the late Raymond Minton and Sylvia (Powell) Minton Duvall.
He is survived by his children, Adam (Anna), Casey and Luke Minton and Holly England; sixteen grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; siblings, Donald Minton, Tammy Pierce, Cindy Decker and Danny Duvall.
Funeral services will be at 2:00 p.m. November 7, 2021 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield.
Visitation will be at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 12:00 p.m. on Sunday until time of service.
