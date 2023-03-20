Bowling Green – Wendell Ray Charlton, 78, passed away peacefully Sunday March 19, 2023 at Hospice of Southern Kentucky. He was the son of the late Acie and Rebie Charlton. Wendell was born in Butler County on August 20, 1944. Wendell was a long-time employee of the R.C. Bottling Company, owner and former operator of the Drake Country Store and a life time farmer. He was preceded in death by his parents and 2 daughters in law; Darlene and Eva Charlton. He is survived by his wife of 57 years Anna Mae Charlton, 2 sons; Kent Charlton (Anita) and Brent Charlton, 2 sisters; Edna Miller (Ed) and Mary Bowles (Roger), 3 brothers; B.D., Charles and Kenneth Charlton, 5 grandchildren; Darrell Ray Charlton, Grace Ann Charlton, Michael Holleman, Olivia Embry and Landon Turner, and several great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Thursday, March 23, 2023 at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel with burial to follow at Martha’s Chapel Cemetery. Visitation at the funeral home will be Wednesday from 3:00 until 8:00 PM and Thursday from 10:00 AM until the service time.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Obituary Policy
Our obituaries are placed exclusively by funeral home directors through memoriams.com. Please contact the funeral home making arrangements to place an obituary in the Daily News.
Obituaries are paid content and therefore are published as received.