Bowling Green - Wendell Ray Harkins, 85 of Bowling Green died March 30, 2020 at Greenview Regional Hospital. The Providence, Ky native was the son of the late Nealie Thomas Harkins and Susan Fay Kirkwood Harkins. He was a veteran of the United States Army. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Julie Speakman.
Mr. Harkins was a man of integrity who loved his wife and children.
He is survived by his wife, Wanda Harkins; his daughter, Wendy Dennison; his son, Scott Harkins and his granddaughters, Elizabeth Poynter and Julia Harkins.
Memorial services will be held at a later date. The family has entrusted Cone Funeral Home with arrangements. You may view the obituary online and offer your condolences at www.conefuneralhome.com.
