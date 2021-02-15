Weather Alert

...Potential Winter Storm Wednesday Night into Early Friday Morning... .Multiple rounds of wintry weather will be possible starting Wednesday and continuing into early Friday morning. Snow and sleet accumulations could exceed four inches, and ice accumulations could range between a tenth and two tenths of an inch by early Friday morning. This will result in hazardous road conditions during this timeframe. ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH EARLY FRIDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Moderate to heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow and sleet accumulations up to 4 inches possible. Ice accumulations of up to two tenths of an inch possible. * WHERE...Central Kentucky. * WHEN...From Wednesday evening through early Friday morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. &&