Bowling Green - Wesley "Terry" Walker Sr. age 72 of Bowling Green, passed away February 17, 2021 in Bowling Green. He was born in Breeding, KY to the late Edwin and Geneva Fudge Walker. He is also preceded in death by his sons, Wesley Walker Jr. and Douglas Walker; sister, Judy; brothers, Jerry, Howard, Donnel, and Dale. Terry, as he was known, retired from Stupp Bridge as a Fitter and is a member of the New Hope Full Gospel Church. He was also an avid hunter and fisherman who loved the outdoors.
Mr. Walker is survived by his wife of 55 years, Janice Walker; daughter, Kelly Walker McCoy of Bowling Green; grandchildren, Shelby Poteet, Jacob Dinwiddie, Jordan Dinwiddie, Nate Wolf, Zoe Wolf, Emma Wolf, Byron Walker, Terry Walker, and Autumn Walker; great-grandchildren, Keaton, Conner, Ashlyn and Maverick; and several nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.
Visitation will be 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday with the funeral service starting at 1 p.m. at the J.C. Kirby & Son Broadway Chapel. Burial will follow in the Woodburn Cemetery.