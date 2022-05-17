Union – Wesley “Wes” Alan Sharer, 55, of Union, KY, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, May 14, 2022. Born in Bowling Green, KY on January 11, 1967, he was the son of Jerry and Peggy Sharer. Wes proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force and went on to work as a Maintenance Technician for Delta Airlines for 32 years. Wes was a member of American Legion. He was a “jack-of-all-trades”, could fix almost anything. Wes was a huge sports fan and loved to watch the Cubs, Titans, UK Wildcats, horse racing and spending time with his family. He will be remembered for his skill in the kitchen, and many would consider him a gourmet chef. In addition to his parents, Wes is survived by his beloved wife of 34 years: D. Michelle (nee. Asbury) Sharer; sons: Cody Sharer and Nathan Sharer (also his best friends); sister: Lynn (Greg) Vincent; Goddaughter: Courtney Kampschaefer; many nieces, nephews, many people who called him “my other Dad or “World Wide Wes” and a large extended group of family and friends. A Celebration of Life will be on May 21, 2022, from 2:00 P.M. until 6:00 P.M. at Smoke Justis, 2nd floor, 302 Court Street, Covington, KY 41011, 859-814-8858. In lieu of flowers, Charitable donations can be directed to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or the Anthony Rizzo Family Foundation. Online condolences may be expressed on Facebook or at SerenityFuneralCare.com.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Obituary Policy
Our obituaries are placed exclusively by funeral home directors through memoriams.com. Please contact the funeral home making arrangements to place an obituary in the Daily News.
Obituaries are paid content and therefore are published as received.