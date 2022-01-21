...The Flood Advisory is extended for the following rivers in
Kentucky...
Green River at Woodbury affecting Butler and Warren Counties.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Flood Advisory means minor flooding is possible and rivers are
forecast to exceed bankfull. If you are in the advisory area remain
alert to possible flooding, or the possibility of the advisory being
upgraded to a warning.
Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lmk.
The next statement will be issued Friday evening.
&&
...FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues.
* WHERE...Green River at Woodbury.
* WHEN...From this morning until further notice.
* IMPACTS...At 26.0 feet, KY 403 at James McKinney Bridge floods.
Water overflows lock wall.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CST Friday the stage was 23.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 25.2
feet tomorrow morning.
- Action stage is 24.0 feet.
- Flood stage is 26.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Obituary Policy
Our obituaries are placed exclusively by funeral home directors through memoriams.com. Please contact the funeral home making arrangements to place an obituary in the Daily News.
Obituaries are paid content and therefore are published as received.