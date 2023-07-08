BOWLING GREEN – Kenneth Miller, 95, passed away July 3, 2023, in Bowling Green. Ken was proceeded in death by parents, Lemuel Miller and Londa Miller Ashlock; wife, Estelle Miller; brother, Roy Briggs Miller; sister, Norma Jean Layson; and brother in-law, Rochester Layson.
Ken graduated from Bowling Green High and Western Ky. University and he spent 2 years in the Army. He spent his entire career with the Charles Moore Insurance Agency. In retirement, Ken volunteered at the Warren County Baptist Association until his early 90’s, tirelessly entering statistical data into the computer. His faith was an important part of his life and he joined Burton Memorial Baptist Church in 1961. Ken served his church as the organist for an impressive 60 years.
He is survived by his nieces, Cheryl Peters (Edwin) and Peggy White (Douglas) and cousins, Donald Miller (Jeanette), Joann Miller Creek, and Jerry Midkiff.
The family will receive friends at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel on Tuesday July 11, 2023 from 1:00 PM – 2:00 PM. A service will be held at 2:00 PM to be followed by interment at Fairview Cemetery. The family requests that in lieu of sending flowers that donations be made to Burton Memorial Baptist Church.
The family wishes to express their appreciation to the staff at Bridgepointe Assisted Living and Christian Healthcare for the care that they provided for the last year and a half.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Obituary Policy
Our obituaries are placed exclusively by funeral home directors through memoriams.com. Please contact the funeral home making arrangements to place an obituary in the Daily News.
Obituaries are paid content and therefore are published as received.