Bowling Green – Willa Mae Bonds of Bowling Green passed away peacefully with family at her side on January 10, 2022. She was 81 years old. Born to the late Willie and Mable Brown Jones, Willa Mae is also preceded in death by her siblings James and Rachel Jones and her great great grandson Issac. She is survived by her children Pam & Allen; grandchildren April & Ashley VanMeter and their children Kayla, Abagail, Haley, Celena & Emma; brothers Jay, Jesse, Estil & Donald; sisters Martha Sue, Linda, Lula Mae, Carolyn and many other dear family and friends. Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 13 from 10:00 a.m. thru 1:00 p.m. with a Chapel Service to being at 1pm, all at J.C. Kirby & Son Broadway Chapel. Interment to follow at Mt. Lebanon Presbyterian Church Cemetery.