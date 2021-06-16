Bowling Green - Willanna K. Ramsey, 82, of Bowling Green passed away at her residence on Monday, June 14. The Glendale native was the daughter of the late Flora Mae Miller Duff and Stepfather Erle Duff. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Ramsey is preceded in death by her daughter, Anita Kay Ramsey.
She was a member of First Baptist Church. Mrs. Ramsey was vice president of Container World Inc. and The Ramsey Group Inc., Ramsey Mobile Home Supplies and Ramsey Oil Co. She was a member of the Hilltopper Athletic Foundation and an avid fan of all WKU sports. Willanna was a member of Elm Street Society (Orchestra Kentucky) and a 50-year member of Indian Hills Country Club.
Mrs. Ramsey is survived by her husband, Robert P. Ramsey; one half brother, Erle G. Duff and one niece, Janine Heft.
Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 pm on Monday, June 21 at Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home with visitation beginning at 1:00 pm until service time with burial to follow at Fairview Cemetery. Additional visitation beginning at 2:00 pm until 6:00 pm on Sunday, June 20 at Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home.
The family wishes to thank all of the caregivers from Time Savers and Hospice.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Southern Kentucky.