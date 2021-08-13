Bowling Green - Willard Edward "Woolco" Wilson, Sr., age 84, of Bowling Green passed away Thursday, August 12, 2021 at The Medical Center of Bowling Green. He was born October 28, 1936 in Edenton, North Carolina to the late Hubert Roy Wilson and Lucille (Tynch) Wilson. He was an avid golfer and sportsman.
He and his family moved to Bowling Green from Dallas, Texas in 1973 to become the general manager of Woolco Department Store, a division of FW Woolworth. He was a member of Hillvue Heights Church and a member of The Club at Olde Stone. He was a big Western Fan, and was a member of The 100 Club and recruited their graduates for employment through a management training program.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Debra Lynn Wickline; and a sister, Christine Hale of Chesapeake, VA. His memories will be cherished by his loving wife of 65 years, Mrs. Patricia (Vaughn) Wilson; his children, Willard Edward "Ed" Wilson, Jr. (Virginia Moss Wilson) of Kansas City, MO, and Murray Kendall Wilson of Yuma, AZ; sisters, Ilene Wilson Birch of Chesapeake, VA, and Mary Nolan of Newport News, VA; grandchildren, Danny Joe "D.J." Brown, Dr. Brian Wilson, Wesley Wilson, Jennifer Wilson, and Jessica Wilson Thompson; and ten great-grandchildren.
Mr. Wilson's funeral service will be conducted Friday, August 20 at 11:30 a.m. at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel with Dr. Steve Ayers and Rev. Elliott Pratt officiating. Visitation will be Thursday, August 19 from 4:00 until 8:00 p.m. and resume Friday from 9:00 until 11:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery.