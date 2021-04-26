Bowling Green – Willard Moss Thomas, 97, of Bowling Green passed away Sunday, April 25, 2021. He was the son of the late Oscar Raymond Thomas and Thera (Rippy) Thomas. Willard was born on March 31, 1924, in Warren County, Kentucky. He was preceded in death by his wife of 77 years, Marion Potter Thomas, and daughter, Kellie Thomas Steen. Willard was a custom home builder, a proud World War II Veteran of the United States Air Corps, avid model railroader, Deacon of First Christian Church, managed two Sherwin Williams paint stores, and a member of Bowling Green Kiwanis Club. In 2018 he was inducted into the Hall of Distinguished Alumni of Warren County Schools. Willard is survived by five children; Harriett Selva (Stan), Richard Thomas (Charla), Linda Giusti (Mike), Beth Canter (William) and Patti Mauldin (Tim); 12 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; sister Marjorie Sagabiel (Jack); and several nieces and nephews. A private family military graveside service will be held at Fairview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the First Christian Church, 1106 State St. Bowling Green, KY 42101, or a charity of your choice. The family would like to thank the caregivers and staff of Time Savers, Intrepid, Christian Healthcare, and Advanced Care House Calls. In addition to the caregivers the family would also like to thank their parents wonderful neighbors. Arrangements have been entrusted to J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel.
