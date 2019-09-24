Bowling Green - Willena H. Thomas, age 88, of Bowling Green, Kentucky passed away peacefully on Monday, September 23, 2019.
She was born October 30, 1930 in Scottsville, Kentucky, to the late Luke and Lucille Hicks. Willena is also preceded in death by her husband Brad Thomas Jr. Willena was a member of First Baptist church where she taught Sunday school and volunteered in the church library.
She is survived by her son, Brad (Debra) Thomas; grandchildren Zack (Kennedy) Thomas and Blake Thomas; great-grandchildren Isabella Williamson and Hugo Thomas; and several nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, great-great nieces, and great-great nephews. Funeral services will be at 1:00 pm Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery. Visitation at the funeral home will be prior to the funeral service on Wednesday from 9:30 am to 1:00 pm.