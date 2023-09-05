BOWLING GREEN — Willia Anderson Hays, age 97, died peacefully September 3, 2023 following a long illness.
Daughter of Richard and Hattie (Hopper) Anderson, Willia started life in the hills of Cumberland County, KY. She laughed and told the story her parents couldn't find the doctor so sent for a midwife who charged two dollars to bring her into the world.
After completing eighth grade in one-room Bear Wallow School, she moved to Burkesville where her parents built a home so their children could attend high school. She was valedictorian of her high school class then attended and graduated from Western Kentucky University.
After a short teaching role at Bear Wallow, she moved to Maysville to teach high school home economics. Willia met the love of her life William "Bill" Hays when he pushed her into Barren River as a prank.
After Bill's Army service, they married and moved to Indianapolis where they worked and raised their family. Willia worked at Eli Lilly for a decade, testing vitamins, then returned to teaching, guiding fourth grade students in the Indianapolis Public School system for the next twenty years. In retirement, Willia and Bill returned to Kentucky and lived the happiest years of their lives on the farm her parents had made their Warren County home for many years.
Willia developed many loyal, wonderful friendships. She enjoyed keeping in touch with family and friends. She was a kind and loving mother, a good cook, enjoyed gardening, loved a good story or joke, and shared faith with her church family at Martinsville Missionary Baptist Church.
Willia will be remembered in the stories family and friends share. She leaves three children and their spouses: Bill and Connie Hays, Mary and Dan Kubelsky, and Roger and Ann Hays, as well as eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
She also leaves her beloved sister Stella Jordan, sister-in-law Joyce Anderson, and many cherished nieces and nephews. She loved the company of her dear friends Ivory Meeks, Bill Utley, Bob Hays, Ellie Barbalas, Ava Talbott, Carol Wade, and Provie Beasley.
Willia was predeceased by her parents, husband, sister Jocie Kidwell, and brother George Hall Anderson.
A funeral service will be held for Willia on Friday, September 8, 2023, at 12:00 pm at Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home in Bowling Green, KY, with burial to follow in Bowling Green Gardens. Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 7, 2023, from 4:00 to 7:00 pm and on Friday from 11:00 am until noon at Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home.
