Bowling Green - William Aarron Doughty, age 49, passed away Monday, December 23, 2019 at Greenview Regional Hospital. He was the son of the late Edward Ruble and Janet Dawn Glasscock Doughty. Aarron is survived by his wife, Brenda S. Doughty; daughter Karlie Posey; brother Jason Edward; special niece Becky Hughes, and several other nieces and nephews. Aarron was a classic car buff, amateur chef who loved cooking for family and friends, and adored his fur babies. Aarron was very quick witted and made everyone laugh around him. He was a loving husband, father & brother. He will be missed by all. A Memorial Service will be 11:00 am Friday, December 27, 2019 at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel. Visitation at the funeral home will be Friday from 9:00 until 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers the family has requested memorial contributions to be made to the Bowling Green Warren County Humane Society or Megan's Mobile Grocery.
