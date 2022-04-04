Bowling Green – William Albert Hudson, Jr, known as Bill Hudson, was born in Bowling Green, Kentucky on July 16, 1948, and passed away April 3, 2022. He is preceded in death by his mother, Wilma Traughber, and stepfather, Harold Traughber. He is survived by his father, William Albert Hudson (Betty), two daughters, Dawn Dodd (Bobby) and Ashley Campbell (Paul), four grandchildren, Curry Dodd, Kailey Dodd, Ryleigh Campbell, and Ally Reese Campbell. He is also survived by half-brothers, James Hudson, Tommy Hudson, and Darrell Traughber.

Visitation services will be held at the Hillvue Heights Chapel on Thursday, April 7, 2022 from 3:00 pm – 7:00 pm with a memorial service beginning at 7:00 pm. Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.