Bowling Green, KY - William Arnold Abbott, 79, of Bowling Green passed away Monday August 12, 2019. He was the son of the late William Earl Abbott and Zelma Hall Abbott. Arnold was born in Trimble County, Kentucky on May 19, 1940.
Arnold was a US Army Veteran, a member of the Bowling Green American Legion Post #23. He was a member of the Simpson County Game & Fish Club and was an avid fisherman. Arnold aka "Grandaddy" loved westerns, playing poker and spending time with his family. Arnold is survived by his wife of 55 years, Linda Douglas Abbott, his mother Zelma Hall Abbott, three daughters; Melissa Keen (Tim), Tracey McCoy (Wade) and Heather Baker (Chuck), two sisters; Vickie Chism (Lynn) and Karen Robbins (Frank), three brothers; Bobby, Larry & Chris Abbott, 8 grandchildren; Bryan Keen, Rachel Miller, Josh McCoy, Jared Keen, Cameron Ogles, Lauren Keen, Caleb Ogles & Chucky Baker, two great grandchildren; Riley Miller & Avery Hughes, several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Friday, August 16, 2019 at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel. Burial will follow with military honors in Fairview Cemetery. Visitation at the funeral home will be from 4:00 - 8:00 PM Thursday and 10:00 - 2:00 PM Friday.