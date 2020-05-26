Bowling Green - William "Bill" Alan Madison, age 64, passed away Monday May 25, 2020 in Bowling Green, Kentucky. The Bowling Green Native was the son of William Kenneth Madison and the late Faye Thomas Madison. He was preceded in death by one brother Mark Thomas Madison.
William was commissioned in the United States Army and was honorably discharged as Captain after 19 years of service. He served multiple tours in Germany, was awarded the Meritorious service medal. He enjoyed gardening, traveling and previously coached the Bowling Green Jr. High Football Team including an undefeated season. He is survived by his father, William Kenneth Madison, brother James Paul Madison (Jennifer), sisters, Wava Pendley and Peggy Hoffman (Shane). Several nieces and nephews also survive.
Visitation will be at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM Friday May 29, 2020. Funeral service will be 2:00 PM Friday May 29, 2020 at the Funeral Home with burial to follow in the Brock A. Berry veterans' section at Fairview Cemetery.
Commented