Franklin - Mr. William "Bill" Buchanan, age 82 of Franklin, died Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at Hospice of Southern Kentucky in Bowling Green.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Crafton Funeral Home where services will be held Friday at 1 pm with burial to follow in Greenlawn Cemetery. Military honors will be conducted by the Simpson County Honor Guard. The funeral service can be viewed from our website beginning at funeral time.
A native of St. Louis, Missouri, he was the son of the late Willard Buchanan and Ruth Kappler Buchanan. Mr. Buchanan was a Army National Guard veteran. He was retired from the GM Corvette Plant. He volunteered in the retiree gift shop within the plant and was a judge in the Corvette Homecoming as well as other car shows.
He was preceded in death by his wife - Patricia Finnegan Bradley in 2011. He is survived by 2 children - Julie Bradley of Franklin and Jeff Buchanan (Becky) of Franklin, Tennessee; 1 sister - Anita Cox of Missouri; 1 brother - Pete Kappler of Missouri; sister in law - Betty Brown of Florida; grandchildren - D. J. Bradley and Tracey Ferrin (Andrew); great grandchildren - Lewis Bradley and Cheyenne Bradley.
Visitation will begin at 3pm Thursday and after 8 am Friday at Crafton Funeral Home. The family has requested that masks be worn at all times and that no food be brought to the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.craftonfuneralhome.com.