Bowling Green - William "Bill" Covey, age 85 of Bowling Green, went home to be with the Lord July 5, 2021. He is survived by his wife Brenda Bledsoe; brothers Ronnie, Jerry and Leon Covey; children Teresia Smith, Michael Covey, Janet Harp, Paula Davids (Peter), Billie Jean Johnson (Jeff); step-children Dawn Johnson, Kristy Bledsoe, Nikki Bledsoe (Chris Glass); grandchildren Phillip "P.J." Smith (Kristin), Robert Harp, Jr., Megan Johnson, Hayden Johnson, Tawni Dukes (Kevin), Erik Johnson, Bryar Bledsoe, Bailey Thompson, Brandon Thompson, Aden Beldsoe, Harley Glass; 8 great-grandchildren and several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
Born in West Virginia, Bill served his country as a paratrooper in the United States Army during the Korean War. After moving to Kentucky, he served as a fireman and retired with the rank of Captain for the Bowling Green Fire Department. He was an avid golfer in his spare time and enjoyed life to the fullest.
Visitation for Bill Covey will be Wednesday July 14th from 4:00pm thru 8:00pm at J.C. Kirby & Son Broadway Chapel. Thursday July 15th visitation will begin at 9:00am with a Firefighter/Military Memorial Service to begin at 11:30am at Living Hope Baptist Church (separate chapel building next to the gym).