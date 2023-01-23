William “Bill” E. Brittenham, 76, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 21, 2023 in Nashville, TN. He was born on February 15, 1946 in Mesa, Arizona to the late Emery Alvie and Cleora Ruth (Cooper) Brittenham.
Bill was a member of Eastside Church of Christ. He loved his church family and lived out his Christian faith every day of his life. Bill was kind, gentle and an encouragement to everyone around him. He was a handyman and LOVED his cats. Bill was a loving brother, husband, father, grandfather, great-grand father, uncle and friend who will be missed by all.
His memories will be cherished by his wife of 54 years Sherry Marlene (Walker) Brittenham; three sons Jeff Brittenham (Sheri) of Bowling Green, KY, James Brittenham (Miki) of Santa Fe, Texas, and Matthew Brittenham (Hannah) of Texarkana, AR; eight grandchildren Mackenzie (Chris Yokum), Zoey, Collin, Emma, Evan, and Kobi Brittenham and Olivia Cardenas; three great-grandchildren Zion and Porter Yokum, and Zyla Rivas-Angel; one brother Paul Brittenham (Gin) of Tucson, Arizona; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 26, 2023 from 10 am to 12 Noon at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel. Funeral Services will be held at 12 Noon following visitation at the funeral home with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to Sacred Selections.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Obituary Policy
Our obituaries are placed exclusively by funeral home directors through memoriams.com. Please contact the funeral home making arrangements to place an obituary in the Daily News.
Obituaries are paid content and therefore are published as received.