Bowling Green - William "Bill" E. Sharer, age 83, passed away Sunday January 19, 2020 at the Medical Center of Bowling Green. The Todd County native was the son of the late Edwin and Myrl Hayes Sharer. He is preceded in death by two brothers Maurice and Glynn Sharer. Bill retired from State Auto Mutual Insurance Company after 33 years of service. He was an avid golfer, enjoyed sudoku and crossword puzzles, watching basketball and horse racing, and loved spending time with his friends at Check's. Bill always had a smile on his face when spending time with his grandkids. He was a loving husband, dad, and "Papa" who will be missed by all. Bill is survived by his wife Patricia "Pat" Tucker Sharer, son Edwin "Eddie" Sharer (Lynn), grandchildren, Tucker, Taylor and Cameron Sharer, brothers Robert Sharer (Sue) and Jerry Sharer (Peggy), several nieces and nephews also survive. Visitation will be Thursday 5:00 - 8:00 PM and Friday 9:00 - 11:00 AM at J.C. Kirby and Son Lovers Lane Chapel.
Funeral Service will be Friday at 11:00 AM with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the charity of your choice.
