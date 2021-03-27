Bowling Green, KY - William (Bill) Feldkamp, age 79, passed away on March 26, 2021 at the Medical Center. Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 28 from 4:00 to 6:00 pm at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel. A Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, March 29 at 11:00 am at St. Joseph Catholic Church.