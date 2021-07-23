Glasgow, KY - William "Bill" Frank Humphrey, 3/20/1948 - 7/23/2021. Born in Glasgow, Kentucky, Mr. Humphrey was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Peggie. He is survived by his wife, Wanda "Butch" Groce Humphrey and enjoyed 51 wonderful years together. Also surviving are his siblings, Larry (Betsy) McDaniel of Peoria, Illinois, Suzzane (Bruce) Jolly of Glasgow, Kentucky, Debbie Livingston of Glasgow, Kentucky; his children, Will (Varsey) Humphrey of Glasgow, Kentucky, Joey (April) Humphrey of Glasgow, Kentucky, Thom Humphrey of Bowling Green, Kentucky, and Mary (Tim) Osborne of Bowling Green, Kentucky. Poppys also survived by his granddaughters, McKayla Humphrey, Rhealey Humphrey, Leah Humphrey, Rory Sponhouse, Maddie Osborne, Lillie Osborne, Emorie Osborne; great grandsons, Silas Glass and Kyas Cofer.
Bill was an active member of Glasgow Cumberland Presbyterian. Bill worked at Eaton/Dana Corporation for 34 years until his retirement in 2007. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, boating, and camping. His life will forever be remembered in the lives of his blessed children and grandchildren. A supporter of anything going on in their lives. His goofy faces, funny sayings, and big personality will be missed by all.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Good Deeds KY Corporation, 211 Crabtree Lane, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42103. Good Deeds KY Corporation was started by Bill's youngest granddaughter in kindergarten. In the last 8 years, the organization has grown into a multi county, non-profit assisting the homeless and indigent population. Poppy was an active participant in the foundation and took great pride of the good works done in the community.
The funeral service for Mr. Humphrey will be held 3:00 PM Monday, July 26th at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM and on Monday morning until time for the service.