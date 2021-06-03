Bowling Green - William (Bill) Joe Matthews went to be with the Lord on May 30, 2021, at Hospice of Southern Kentucky, with his children and pastor by his side. Bill was born in Glasgow, KY, in 1938 to Herman and Mae Matthews. After graduating from Glasgow High School in 1957 he married Joyce Bishop. The couple were married for 63 years until Joyce's death in October of 2020. Bill served in the U.S. Army and U.S. Army Reserves, then as a Glasgow firefighter, and eventually moved to Bowling Green with his wife and two children to begin a career with UPS as a delivery driver. He retired from UPS after more than 28 years of service. He and Joyce spent their retirement years taking care of their grandkids: carting them to sports practice and games, yearly beach trips, and to their house on sick days. Bill is most known for his kindness, easy-going demeanor, and servant lifestyle. He enjoyed serving the Bowling Green Cumberland Presbyterian Church where he held various roles such as Logos Bible study leader, elder, various committees, and "Head Tea-Maker" for Wednesday night suppers.
In addition to his wife, he is preceded in death by his parents, Mae and Herman Matthews, sisters Ruth Hendricks, Louise Vance, and Jean Decker, brother Doug Matthews, and son-in-law Robert Sabiston.
He is survived by his children Deana Sabiston and Randy (Stephanie) Matthews, grandchildren Derek Sabiston, Logan Sabiston, Maggie Matthews, Wesley Matthews and Robert Matthews, sisters-in-law Judy Honeycutt and Joanna Atkinson (Joe), brother-in-law, Buddy (Doris) Bishop, and numerous nieces and nephews.
There will be a joint memorial celebration for Bill and Joyce on Saturday, June 12, 2021, at Bowling Green Cumberland Presbyterian Church, located at 807 Campbell Lane. Receiving of friends is from 10:00 a.m. to noon, with the service beginning at noon. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to Bowling Green Cumberland Presbyterian Church. Arrangements have been entrusted to J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel