Bowling Green - William "Bill" Lee Brookshire of Bowling Green, passed away peacefully with dignity on September 5, 2022. He was 76 years old. Born to the late Robert and Ethel Moore Brookshire in St. Louis, MO; Bill is also preceded in death by his sister Sue Nichols of Texas. He is survived by his beloved companion, Margaret Fultz and their dog Coco.
A retired Middle School teacher with the Bowling Green & Warren County school system, Bill received his B.A., M.A. and Rank 1 from Western KY University. He was a Charter member of Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity at WKU. Bill enjoyed fishing and photography. Cremation was chosen and a visitation will be held on Saturday, September 10, 2022, from 1:00 p.m. thru 3:00 p.m. at Cone Funeral Home, 1510 Campbell Ln., Bowling Green, KY 42104.
