Bowling Green – William (“Bill”) Terry Wade, M.D., of Bowling Green, Kentucky passed away at Hospice of Southern Kentucky on Friday, February 25, 2022, at the age of 72, following a valiant fight against multiple health issues over the last several years of his life.
Dr. Wade was the son of the late Terry Edwin Wade and Evelyn Hamilton Wade. He lived with his parents and siblings in Hodgenville, Kentucky until the age of eight, when he and his siblings moved to Campbellsville, Kentucky so that his kindhearted aunt, Dee Wade Harmon, and her husband, Virgil “Punch” Harmon, could help raise them following the death of Dr. Wade’s mother.
Dr. Wade is survived by his wife of 50 years, Janet Miller Wade, his son, William Terry Wade, Jr., (Tiffany), and his granddaughter, Elizabeth Miller Wade, all of Bowling Green; his brother Dee Wade (Debbie) of Louisville, Kentucky; his sister, Florence Tandy (Tom) of Erlanger, Kentucky; nephew Seth Wade of Louisville, Kentucky, nephew Wade Tandy (Laura) of Washington, D.C., and niece Evelyn Tandy of Louisville, Kentucky; and many friends.
Dr. Wade was a proud alumnus of Campbellsville High School, Centre College, the University of Kentucky, and the University of Kentucky College of Medicine. Following his graduation from medical school, he completed his residency in general surgery at the Albert B. Chandler Hospital at the University of Kentucky. Dr. Wade and his wife, Jan, then moved to Bowling Green, where he would practice medicine for over 40 years. He served as an emergency room physician at both the Bowling Green-Warren County Hospital and the Ohio County Hospital, and he spent the majority of his career practicing family medicine at the Bowling Green Medical Clinic. Dr. Wade served on various Boards of the Medical Center at Bowling Green and Greenview Hospital. Dr. Wade was eternally grateful to those patients who entrusted their care to him, and he greatly enjoyed getting to know those patients and their families. He sincerely valued the friendships with his colleagues in the Bowling Green medical community.
Dr. Wade was a member of the First Christian Church of Bowling Green. He served as the volunteer team physician for the Bowling Green High School football team for several years in the 1980’s and 1990’s, and donated his time and services to various schools, teams, and organizations in the community. He served on advisory Boards of multiple local banks. Dr. Wade enjoyed boating on Barren River Lake, fishing, golf, traveling, attending sporting events, and working in his yard. But most of all, he enjoyed performing countless acts of service for the family and friends he loved.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 3, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel in Bowling Green. A private service will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Hospice of Southern Kentucky.