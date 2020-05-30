Tampa - William (Bill) Thomas Ashwill, 67, of Tampa, Florida, passed away at 11:50 am at Tampa General Hospital on May 26, 2020.
Born in Berea, Ohio on December 19, 1952, Bill was a son of the late William (Bill) Baldwin Ashwill and Catherine Ann Stephenson. He was preceded in death by his father, William Ashwill Senior.
Bill grew up in the Cleveland, Ohio area. His family moved to Bowling Green, Kentucky in 1970 where Bill attended Warren East High School as a Senior and played basketball and baseball for the Warren East Raiders. Bill went on to attend Western Kentucky University earning an Associate of Science in Fire Technology.
Bill was a firefighter and a painting contractor in his early career in Bowling Green, Kentucky. Bill loved being a fireman. In addition to his service as a firefighter, he also enjoyed coaching Warren County Little League baseball, softball, and basketball, often coaching the teams of his son and daughters.
Bill was an avid fisherman and sports fan with undying loyalties to all things Cleveland sports. Bill was also an excellent writer, often writing letters with paper and pencil to his loved ones. He was writing a daily devotional at the time of his passing.
Bill knew Jesus Christ and relied heavily on his faith. He was a member of Pilgrim's Church in Fort Myers, Florida and later in life was a member of the Tampa Salvation Army Church. Bill gave back through the Salvation Army ARC program in Tampa, Florida, where he worked in their distribution centers and mentored young men and women in recovery.
Bill is survived by his mother, Katie Stephenson, brother, Thomas Ashwill (Karen), sisters, Kathleen Chimera (Tom), Tammy Turner (Roy), and Jenny D'Errico (Tony), son, Andy Ashwill, daughters, Stacey Ashwill Blythe and Leah Thompson (Chris), and mother of children, Elaine Priest (Steve). He is also survived by seven grandchildren, Austin, Chase, and Abigail Blythe, Sarah and Katie Tibbs, Mackenna and Riley Thompson, and several nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles.
A memorial service is being planned and will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Salvation Army Adult Rehabilitation Center located at 13815 N. Salvation Army Lane, Tampa, Florida 33613.
