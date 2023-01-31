William "Billy" Joseph Burch, 55, of Nebo, KY, passed away on Thursday, January 26, 2023, at his home.
He was born on July 27, 1967, in Bowling Green, KY, to Janis White Burch and the late Donald Burch, Sr. Billy was employed at Carhartt in Hanson, KY. He loved his animals and enjoyed being outdoors.
Survivors include his wife, Melissa Jackson Burch; his mother, Janis White Burch of Bowling Green; brothers, Donald Burch, Jr., Sherman Burch, and Daniel (Laura) Burch, all of Bowling Green; niece, Stacie (Fred) Ennis of Bowling Green; nephew, Scott (Lindsay) Burch and Caelin Burch, both of Bowling Green; several great nieces and nephews; and his companions, Chipper, Chopper, and River.
A private graveside service will be held at Still Cemetery in Bowling Green. Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville was entrusted with care.
