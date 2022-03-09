Alvaton, KY - William C. Streib, 86, of Alvaton, KY formerly of Marion, IN passed away Monday, March 7, 2022 at The Medical Center. Bill was a native of Miami Co., IN and born April 15, 1935.
He was preceded in death by the love of his life Elizabeth (Floyd) Streib, two sisters Rose Olson and Sheryl Streib and brother Raymond Streib, and parents Robert C. and Susie Mae (Purcell) Streib.
Bill was a retired electrician from General Motors and was a veteran of the U. S. Navy, serving as a machine repairman on the USS Kenneth Whiting. He was amateur ham radio operator with the call sign K9CHS. Bill's strong spirit showed through by surviving cancer and helping his wife battle her own. He had a large group of friends. Always helpful and never met a stranger.
Survivors include his son Gary L. Streib (Glenda), two sisters Madonna Guffey (Ron) and Carole Clos. Three precious grandchildren Renee Streib, Jennifer Burns (Curtis) and Jeffery Henline, Jr. and two great-grandchildren. Two nieces Teresa Walters (Jan) and Nicole Williams (John) and nephew Michael Floyd (Chris).
Funeral services will be Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at 10:00 am at J.C. Kirby and Son Lovers Lane Chapel. Visitation will be Monday from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm and 9:00 am Tuesday until time of services at the funeral home. Afterwards Bill will be taken to Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Home in Marion, IN for a brief service, with burial in Gardens of Memory in Huntington, IN.
