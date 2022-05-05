Bowling Green - William Clayton Whitlow, 87, of Bowling Green, passed away peacefully on May 4, 2022 at his residence. He was a retired truck driver for Yellow Freight, member of the Teamsters Union Local 89, and a member of Forest Park Church.
Bill was born October 8, 1934 in Greensburg, Kentucky to the late Willie Ernest and Clevie Dell Parker Whitlow, where he was affectionately known as Dick. Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife of 45 years, Lillie Henderson Whitlow, brothers Boyce, Charles, Bernard & Ernest, and sisters Linda Hodges & Nora Whitlow.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory three sons, William (Linda), Kevin (Mari), and Shawn (Rachel), two grandsons, Brandon Whitlow & Johnie Shelton, four granddaughters, Launa & Morgan Whitlow, Marissa Shelton, & Michelle Taylor, and five great grandchildren, Ivan, Faith, Madi, Henry, & Braelyn, and a host of special nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held Saturday, May 7, 2022 from 11 am to 2 pm with the funeral service to immediately follow visitation at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel. Burial will follow in Bowling Green Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bill's honor to American Cancer Society or Hosparus - Barren River.
