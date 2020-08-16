Bowling Green - William Clint Reynolds, 88 of Bowling Green, passed away Sunday, August 16, 2020 at The Medical Center. The Park City, KY native was a son of the late David Washington and Ethel Marie Jameson Reynolds and was preceded in death by brothers and sisters, Edward Reynolds, Annie Cannon, Frances Rutherford, Elizabeth Herron and George Reynolds.
Mr. Reynolds was a General Manager for Turner Industries and an Army Veteran. He was a member of Southside Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon and was a former Deacon in several other churches.
Survivors include his wife, Margie Marie Bush Reynolds; one daughter, Marsha Kline (Ted); one son, William David Reynolds (Shauna); four grandchildren, Michael Kline, Caitlin Kline, Siri Reynolds and Judah Reynolds; one brother, Charles Reynolds (Jean); several nieces and nephews.
Private services are scheduled with burial in Evergreen Cemetery in Park City, KY. Arrangements are under the direction of Johnson-Vaughn-Phelps Funeral Home.