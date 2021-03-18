Bowling Green - William Dallas Clark Jr. (Dal), 81 of Bowling Green KY entered the gates of Heaven Thursday, March 18th, 2021. Dal Jr. was born February 12, 1940 in West Point, MS, to the late Nina Cottrell Clark and William Dallas Clark Sr.
After moving to Starkville MS as a child, he quickly became a natural born leader. He attended Starkville High School and enjoyed all sports, excelling in football and became team captain. He graduated high school in 1958 and then attended his first 2 years of his collegiate career at Vanderbilt University before graduating from Mississippi State University in 1962 with a business degree.
Following college he served in the United States Army for 2 years as a lieutenant in the Army Intelligence, stationed in New Orleans. He then moved to Bowling Green Ky to work in his family business as a 3rd generation Coca-Cola Bottler on January 1, 1965. His natural leadership qualities helped launch his families 85 year old beverage business to new heights, by bringing in new acquisitions from companies like Miller, Coors and Dr. Pepper. He served as a valued life long board member of his family business Clark Beverage Group and Clark Distributing.
He married Jane Leslie Parker of Bowling Green in 1967 and was a loving father to his children, William Dallas Clark III and George Parker Clark. He established his very own oasis on a farm, where he enjoyed raising his sons and instilling in them a love of the outdoors. Dal was an avid adventurer and loved any excuse to be outdoors. He became a mountaineer and climbed Mt. Everest (twice), Aconcagua and Mt. Rainier to name a few, as well as a number of Himalayan peaks.
He had a passion for all of God's creation and always had impressive gardens and plants throughout his life. He had a love for art in all forms and was known to make his own creations from rocks he found in nature which he referred to as "found art." He was a gifted musician and hunter. He cherished his Mississippi roots and made his way back to his beloved "Camp" in Siloam, MS, as often as he could. He loved everyone and everything but dogs were his best friends.
Dal married Georgia Gayle Cleveland in 2018 and enjoyed their time together. Dal is survived by his wife, Georgia Clark, his sons, Dallas Clark (Cindy Carr Clark), George Clark (Kaitlynn Kirby Clark), his brother, Albert Cottrell Clark (Glenda Bell Clark), sister, Carole Clark and 6 adoring grandchildren, William Dallas, Wade Thomas, Afton, Summit, Woods Parker and Bays as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was a friend to all who knew him. He will be greatly missed.
Visitation will be held Saturday, March 20 from 3:00 to 7:00 pm at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel. Funeral service will be Sunday, March 21st at 2:00 pm at Crossland Community Church in Bowling Green, KY, with visitation beginning at 1:00. There will be a private family burial to follow.