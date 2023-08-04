BOWLING GREEN - William "David" Wheeler, Jr., age 60, of Bowling Green, passed away peacefully on August 3, 2023 at Hospice of Southern Kentucky with his family by his side. David was employed with Bendix of Bowling Green. He formerly was employed with QuickFuel Technologies & Holley. He was an excellent carpenter and handyman for many years.
He was a member of the 13th Street Club House for over 28 years. He loved helping others and always put 110% in everything he did. He was an avid outdoorsman and loved to deer hunt and fish. He loved his family and especially his nine grandchildren and his dog, Jipsy.
He is survived by his wife, Cynthia "Cindy" Wheeler; daughter, Jessica Pearson (Brandon) of Alvaton; son, Michael Wheeler (Danielle) of Alvaton; two step-sons, Jason Beard of Lebanon, TN and Matthew Watson (Tiffany) of Princeton, KY; grandchildren, Madilynn, Mackenzee, Hudson, Keira, Makynnon, Makasyn, Haislee, Maverick, and Weston; sisters, Debbie Drake (Steve) and Trina Smith (Stephen) both of Bowling Green; his mother, Dorothy Wheeler of Bowling Green.
He also had several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, William "David" Wheeler, Sr. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, August 8 at 10:00 a.m. at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel with burial to follow in Old Goshen Cemetery, now known as Bethany Community Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday, August 7 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and resume Tuesday from 9:00 a.m. until the funeral hour all at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to either Bethany Community Cemetery Fund or Hospice of Southern Kentucky.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Obituary Policy
Our obituaries are placed exclusively by funeral home directors through memoriams.com. Please contact the funeral home making arrangements to place an obituary in the Daily News.
Obituaries are paid content and therefore are published as received.