Bowling Green - William Douglas Robertson, age 56, passed away on Sunday, May 31st in Bowling Green, KY. Doug was born October 28th, 1963 in Bowling Green, where he lived most of his life. He attended The Lawrenceville School in Princeton, NJ and graduated from Western Kentucky University. Doug was a successful pharmaceutical sales representative and was also well known for writing, directing, and producing the movie, Hauntedween.
Doug had an unmatched sense of humor and was always the life of the party. He began a lifelong love of aviation by earning his pilot's license at age 16. His favorite pastimes were flying his hot air balloon and traveling, especially to Disney World. Doug was full of life and had a way of spreading joy and laughter everywhere he went. He had many passions in life, but none compared to his love for Kim, his soulmate and life partner.
He was preceded in death by his father Douglas Robertson, his grandparents Dr. and Mrs. W.R. McCormack, his grandparents Mr. and Mrs. Elmer Robertson of Beech Grove, IN and his sister, Patty Robertson. He is survived by his significant other, Kim Richards, his children, William "Liam" Frederick Robertson, Margaret "Maggie" Elizabeth Robertson and Emma Katherine Robertson of Nashville, his mother, Autumn Carol McCormack, his brother, Emory Schroeter (Meredith) and his nieces, Anna Leigh and Stuart Schroeter.
Expressions of sympathy can be made to the American Cancer Society or Young Eagles Program EAA Chapter 1165 c/o Doug Rohrer 106 Windemere Ct Bowling Green, KY 42103 (Memo: Doug Robertson / Young Eagles)
A celebration of life will be arranged in the future.
