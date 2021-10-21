Bowling Green - William Duckett "Bill" Page age 89 of Bowling Green, passed away Tuesday in Bowling Green. He was born in Bowling Green to the late William G. and Emma Cloyd Page, and was the husband of the late Mary Lee Weir Page. Mr. Page is also preceded in death by His sisters, Peggy (Pearl) Preston, and Halley Insco. Brothers, Glenn, Thomas Lynn, Ben, and Paul Page. Bill Page was known as Bill, but to his a family it was Duck. He is a retired Teacher (MS in Education) Served in the United States Marines as a SGT during the Korean War. He was a Member of the Lehman Ave. Church of Christ.
He is survived by a niece, and nephews, great nephews and a great niece. Great great nieces and great great nephews.
Visitation will be Monday, from 9:00 am till 10:00 am, with the funeral service starting at 10:00 am all at the Lehman Ave. Church of Christ. Burial will follow in the Fairview Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Lehman Ave. Church of Christ in Bill's Memory. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the J.C. Kirby and Son Broadway Chapel.