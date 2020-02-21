MILTON, FL - William E. McMahon, age 92, longtime Prof. of English at W.K.U., died Feb. 18 after a long battle against prostate cancer. He was born in Fort Myers, Fl. and grew up in Arkansas. He served in the Navy in World War II He is survived by his loving wife Dorothy Phipps McMahon and his son Cliff McMahon. No funeral will be held; send any gift in his honor to WKU.
