Smiths Grove - Rev. Dr. William Edward "Bill" Oaks, age 85, died Thursday February 20, 2020 at the Hospice House in Bowling Green, KY.
Born in Scottsville, Kentucky, the Mount Union native was the son of the late Hiram Azzie Oaks and Annie Mable Jones Oaks, also preceding him in death was his son William Brent Oaks, his brother J. D. Oaks, and a brother-in-law Bill Distler. Bro. Bill was a United Methodist Minister for 43 years, serving in many churches including Scottsville First United Methodist.
He is survived by his wife Martha Rasdall Oaks of Scottsville, a brother, Gene Oaks (Margaret), two sister-in-laws, Jessie Mae Oaks and Joetta Distler, three nephews, James David Oaks, Billy & Scott Distler, two nieces, Arlinda Bowman and Jill Collins, caregivers, Lou Wilson, Arline Herron, and Vicki Huff, and devoted friend and neighbor, Keith Embree, Lona, & Brian.
Visitation will be Saturday February 22, 2020 from 10:00 AM to 8:00 PM and Sunday from 7:00 AM to 1:00 PM at the T.W. Crow & Son Funeral Home. Visitation will be Sunday from 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM at Mt. Union United Methodist Church.
Funeral services will be 3:00 PM Sunday February 23, 2020 at Mt. Union United Methodist Church with burial in the Mt. Union UMC Cemetery.
Memorial donations can be made to the Hospice of Southern Kentucky.
Online condolences at www.twcrowfuneralhome.com.
Commented