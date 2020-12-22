Frankin, KY - Mr. William Eicher, age 81, of Franklin, KY, passed away Monday, December 21st, 2020 at 3:50 AM at his residence.
Arrangements are under the direction of Gilbert Funeral Home, Franklin KY. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 22nd, 2020 from 12:00 PM to 8:00 PM and on Wednesday, December 23rd, 2020 from 6:00 AM until funeral service time at Gilbert Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, December 23rd, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Gilbert Funeral Home with burial to follow in Bowling Green Gardens in Bowling Green, KY.
William was born on August 12th, 1939 to the late William Herman Eicher and the late Mildred Cox. He is also preceded in death by his wife, Sue Smith Eicher.
He is survived by his son, Denny Eicher (Julie) of Franklin, KY; 7 grandchildren, William Christopher Eicher, Josh Eicher, Caleb Eicher, Tony Cary, Amanda Cornell, Dylan Brent, Matt Brent; and 1 sister, Marie Britt of Smiths Grove, KY.
William worked at The Medical Center of Bowling Green, Ky as an engineering manager for 52 years. He loved his work. William enjoyed working on his farm and on his oil rig.
Online condolences may be made at www.gilbertfhonline.com and the complete obituary will be published and the funeral service will be streamed on our Facebook page, Gilbert Funeral Home of Franklin, KY.